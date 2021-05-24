215 new cases, one more death

Fiji has recorded 215 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the 24-hour period ending 8am today.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong confirms that another COVID-19 death has been recorded while two more deaths are currently under investigation.

Dr Fong says of the cases recorded, 101 are from existing areas of interest and 18 from new areas of interest which are from FMF, NewWorld Valelevu, Police Medical Suva, and Our Lady of Nazareth Wailoku.

Two cases are from the Nawakalevu containment zone in Nadi, and one nurse at the Natabua Quarantine Facility in Lautoka.

He adds that the remaining 212 cases from the Lami-Suva-Nausori containment zone.

The Permanent Secretary says the rest are contacts of known cases, those seen and swabbed in screening clinics, and cases under investigation to determine possible sources of transmission.

Dr Fong says the 34-year-old woman who died from COVID-19 from Veiraisi Settlement in Nadawa had been unwell at home before collapsing and being rushed to CWM Hospital.

She was declared dead on arrival at the Emergency Department at CWM.

Dr Fong says the other two deaths that was reported both test positive for COVID-19 and doctors are investigating to determine whether they are COVID deaths.

There have now been 14 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 12 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

Fiji has also recorded eight COVID-19 positive patients that died from pre-existing non-COVID-19 related illnesses of which three deaths are currently under investigation.

The Permanent Secretary adds there have been 22 new recoveries reported since the last update, and there are now 2,363 active cases in isolation.

