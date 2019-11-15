21-year-old had no symptoms: Dr Sahukhan

The latest confirmed COVID-19 patient was earlier identified as a close contact to patient nine, a 54-year-old from Labasa.

Head of Health Protection Dr Aalisha Sahukhan says this case led the Health Ministry to change the quarantine period for those who come in contact with confirmed cases and those arriving from overseas.

Dr Sahukhan says the 21-year-old from Vanua Levu showed no symptoms during his quarantine and was cleared after 14 days.

Article continues after advertisement

She says because of the new policies enacted by the Health Ministry they have been testing all close contacts of confirmed cases before releasing them from quarantine.

She says this is how they identified the last few cases who showed no symptoms.

“The World Health Organization advises us that this is asymptomatic transmission and it’s unlikely to be driving transmission around the world, however we cannot guarantee that a person who has no symptoms cannot transmit the virus. We can’t take this risk.”

Dr Sahukhan says they also have six other family members of Patient 17 who have now been isolated and will be quarantined for 28 days to ensure the virus is not passed on to anyone else.