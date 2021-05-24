Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
21 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Yasawa|Maritime travel depends on vaccination|Do not be complacent warns PS|Accommodation arrangements for boarding students|Students fail to provide vaccination details|Ministry explains death of fully vaccinated individuals|250 new infections, one more COVID-19 death|Vaccinating students crucial to re-opening schools|UN reassures commitment to Fiji|Roadblocks hinder frontliners in Kadavu|25,000 households to be assisted by Save the Children Fiji|Operations continue despite maritime deployment|Pacific Eye Institute receives timely assistance|Global response to fight COVID-19 crucial|Certain villages reluctant to adopt public health measures|Resorts receive advanced bookings|Damodar Cinemas ready to reopen|25 new infections in Kadavu, eight more COVID-19 deaths |Gunu village a high-risk area: MOH|COVID-19 may become endemic in Fiji|Public restricted from Nabouwalu wharf|PM reaffirms commitment to PIF|Tamavua Youth club assists families|UN’s COVAX allocation for Fiji complete|Police in Lautoka on standby for deployment|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

21 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Yasawa

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
September 3, 2021 10:08 pm

The number of COVID-19 infections recorded in the Yasawa islands continue to increase with 21 cases reported in the 24 hour period ending at 8am today.

The Ministry of Health recorded 253 cases of COVID-19 in its latest update which includes 163 cases in the Western Division, 59 from the Central and 31 cases were reported in Kadavu.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says of the cases recorded in the West, two were from Solevu village on Malolo island.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry also reported three new COVID-19 deaths between 31st August to September 2nd of which two were recorded in the Western Division and one in Central Division.

A 43-year-old unvaccinated man from Nadi was declared dead on arrival by the attending medical officer at the Nadi Hospital.

The second COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old unvaccinated man from Sigatoka who was declared dead on arrival by the attending medical officer at the Sigatoka Hospital.

The third COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old unvaccinated man from Suva who was also declared dead on arrival by the attending medical officer at the CWM Hospital Emergency Department.

Dr Fong says there have been two more deaths of COVID-19 positive patients which has been classified as non-COVID deaths.

There have been 163 new recoveries since the last update, which means that there are now 16,352 active cases of which 5,021 are in the Central Division, 11,025 in the West, five in the North and 301 in the Eastern Division.

As of yesterday, 565,239 or 96.4 percent adults in Fiji have received their first dose of the vaccine and 291,647 or 49.7 percent have received their second doses.

The Permanent Secretary for Health says there are currently 221 COVID-19 patients admitted in hospitals around Viti Levu.

98 patients are admitted at the Lautoka Hospital, 18 at the FEMAT field hospital, and 105 are admitted at CWM hospital, St Giles, and Makoi.

Dr Fong says 16 patients are considered to be in severe condition, and 10 are in critical condition.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.