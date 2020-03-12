2020 CIC conference postponed

The 3rd Annual CIC Conference scheduled to be held in June has been postponed due to COVID-19.

The Construction Industry Council says the conference was to be held on the 25th – 27th of June at the Pullman Resort in Nadi.

CIC President, Gordon Jenkins says they are adhering to Government’s directives towards isolating the pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement

Jenkins says they’re were expecting close to 350 delegates.

He says they hope to reschedule the conference to the end of this year and will keep those interested in attending informed of developments.