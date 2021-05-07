20,000 more vaccines arrive

Twenty thousand COVID-19 vaccines from Australia has landed at the Nadi International Airport tonight.

This is the latest assistance from Australia, and included in the freight flight is a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing machine.

A further 30,000 AstraZeneca vaccines arrive on Saturday after which the balance will be supplied to the Fijian health officials over a period of time through regular delivery.

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, John Feakes has been at the forefront of assistance.

He says the assistance is all part of the Vuvale partnership.