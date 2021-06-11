200 infections mark critical point for MoH

The Ministry of Health is working on greater contingency measures after our COVID-19 cases soared to 105 last night.

This is our biggest daily toll since the second wave of the pandemic began mid-April.

The majority of these cases are linked to the existing clusters, but Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong, says they are watching these numbers with a concern.

Doctor Fong explains in particular, this means looking at extensive contingency measures and also reviewing those that are already activated.

The Permanent Secretary has confirmed he will be seeking help from our Vuvale partners in this regard.

“And I am also looking at getting help from our partners in Australia to come and help us develop some of the contingency plans that are required in case we persistently get up to 200. So I am already planning up to that phase in case we get up to 200”.

Doctor Fong stresses the public needs to keep engaging in all COVID safe measures.