20-year-old to appear in court for alleged murder

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
September 20, 2021 5:58 am

A man alleged to have murdered a 54-year-old man will be produced in the Ba Magistrates court today.

He is charged with one count of murder.

The 20-year-old allegedly assaulted the victim from Bilolo, Ba last Tuesday.

Article continues after advertisement

The victim was with his family when the accused, who was allegedly heavily intoxicated started shouting and swearing at the victim and his family.

The victim then confronted the accused whereby he was allegedly assaulted.

He was taken to the Ba Mission Hospital where he later died.

