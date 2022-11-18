20 new COVID cases recorded

Twenty new cases of COVID have been recorded by the Ministry of Health.

Of the 20 cases recorded, 16 cases were recorded in the Central Division; 3 cases in the Western Division; 1 case in the Northern Division with nil cases in the Eastern Division.

The national 7-day rolling average of cases as of 13th November is 2 daily cases.

The Central Division cases constitute 66% of the cumulative total cases nationally, with the Western division making up 28%, 4% in the Northern Division, and 2% in the Eastern Division.

These cases have been recorded since the last update on the 10th of this month.