20 COVID deaths recorded in the West

The Ministry of Health has recorded 23 new COVID-19 deaths.
These deaths are for the period of August 11th-15th.
20 deaths were reported from the West and three were reported from the Central Division.
The Ministry has recorded 350 new cases of COVID-19 for the 24-hour period that ended at 8am today.
242 cases are from the West and 108 cases are from the Central Division.
More soon…
Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard
