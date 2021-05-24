Home

20 COVID deaths recorded in the West

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
August 16, 2021 10:17 pm
The Lautoka Hospital

The Ministry of Health has recorded 23 new COVID-19 deaths.

These deaths are for the period of August 11th-15th.

20 deaths were reported from the West and three were reported from the Central Division.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry has recorded 350 new cases of COVID-19 for the 24-hour period that ended at 8am today.

242 cases are from the West and 108 cases are from the Central Division.

More soon…

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

