197 new COVID infections recorded

The Ministry of Health has recorded 197 new COVID-19 infectious for the 24-hour period that ended at 8am today.

93 cases are from the Western Division, 98 cases are from the Central Division and six cases are from the Eastern Division.

Seven new cases were recorded in Kadavu in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of cases to 490.

Article continues after advertisement

10 patients are currently admitted at Vunisea hospital, of which five are COVID positive and currently in stable condition, and five are negative for COVID-19.

Two new cases have been reported for Malolo Island in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 63.

Of these, 33 individuals have recovered and 30 remain active cases.

Doctor Fong says daily assessment continues for the active cases and their contacts.

Six high risk cases are stable and remain in home isolation.

Movement restrictions remain in force for all villages on the island.

Three new cases have been reported on Naviti Island in the last 24 hours.

Of the total of 138 cases on the island, 75 individuals have recovered while 63 cases remain active and under surveillance by the health team.

No new cases were recorded on Waya Island in the last 24 hours.

25 cases remain active and under home isolation in their villages with a daily assessment conducted by the Yalobi nursing station health team.

Two new cases were diagnosed on Enadala settlement in Nacula Island in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases on the island to 27.

The positive cases are under isolation in their respective villages and monitored daily by the health team from Nacula health centre.

The other four villages and one settlement on the island have not recorded any positive case to date.

Beqa Island has recorded 56 new cases in the last 24 hours in the villages of Lalati, Soliyaga, Dakuni, Naceva, Dakuibeqa, Waisomo, and Raviravi.

This brings the total number of cases to 118, of which 117 are active cases and are on daily monitoring by the health team.

168 swab tests were done in the last 24 hours, and education and awareness on COVID safe measures and vaccination continue for the villagers on the island.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says four new deaths have also been recorded between July 8th and 16th.

All deaths are from the Central Division.

A 90-year-old man from Nausori who died at home while a 52-year-old woman from Suva also died at home.

A 60-year-old man from Vatuwaqa and an 85-year-old woman from Nausori died at their respective homes.

There have been five more deaths of COVID-19 positive patients, however, they’ve have been classified as a non-COVID deaths.

There have now been 544 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 542 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April.

Doctor Fong says they also have recorded 379 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19, these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths.