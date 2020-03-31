19 juveniles arrested overnight for alleged COVID-19 breaches

Of the 37 people arrested for alleged breach of COVID-19 restrictions, 19 were juveniles under the age of 18 years.

Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says the Western and Central Divisions both recorded nil arrests which is commendable.

The Southern Division recorded 32 cases, 27 were for social gathering breach and five for breach of curfew.

Northern Division recorded three cases of curfew breach.

The East recorded one case of curfew breach and one for social gathering breach.

The Commissioner says the majority of the social gathering breach reports involving juveniles were of those playing rugby and sitting around in numbers in public places.

Qiliho is urging parents and guardians to ensure they are monitoring their children’s activities at all times.

COVID-19 Awareness "Mo bula taka ni tiko savasava mo taqomaki mai kina vei ira tale eso"#FBCNews #FijiNews #FJunited Posted by FBC News on Tuesday, March 31, 2020

