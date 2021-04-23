Home

19 active COVID-19 cases

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
April 24, 2021 6:00 am

The active COVID-19 cases in Fiji remains at 19.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary, Dr James Fong says as of yesterday afternoon there were no new cases – either in the community or in managed isolation.

“The three Fijians living in Moturiki we suspected may have been exposed to the virus have all tested negative for COVID-19. We are going to maintain the island as a containment area until the 14 day incubation period expires because they were exposed however this test result do confirm that these three Fijians were not contagious while they traveled to Moturiki from Lautoka.”

Head of Health Protection, Dr Aalisha Sahukhan says the active cases remain in isolation.

“So five of these are all the border quarantine cases that were announced before Sunday, April 18th, nine are recently announced border quarantine cases and five are locally transmitted cases that have all been linked back to the RFMF soldier who was infected in a border quarantine facility.”

Permanent Secretary, Dr James Fong says they have increased their testing capacity.

He says they have been carrying out around 1000 tests daily, which is more than the 600 tests they had thought they were capable off.

He adds they are acquiring more GeneXpert machines to bolster testing capacity.

