Test positivity average stands at 4.4 percent

The national seven-day average daily test positivity continues on an upward trend as more positive cases have been recorded.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong, says the test positivity currently stands at 4.4 percent, 0.6 percent short of the World Health Organization threshold of five percent.

WHO’s threshold of five percent means an infection spread is deemed too high.

Doctor Fong says the national 7-day daily test average is 3,124 tests per day or 3.5 tests per 1000 population.

2,459 tests have been reported for June 20th.

He adds a total of 132,761 samples have been tested since this outbreak started in April 2021.

He says a total of 5,998 individuals were screened and 933 swabbed at the clinics in the last 24 hours.

The mobile screening clinics have now screened 183,839 individuals and swabbed 22,784 individuals since commencement.

The Permanent Secretary says 44 percent of the target population which is 256,117 individuals in total have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

18,000 individuals are now fully-vaccinated.



[Source: Fijian Government]