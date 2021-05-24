180 new cases recorded

The Ministry of Health has recorded 180 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the 24-hour period ending 8am today with two more deaths.

This is based on the Ministry’s latest GIS dashboard update.

The dashboard also shows that of the 180 cases, 168 are from the Lami – Nausori containment area, 11 cases are from the Western Division and one case in Korovou.

Article continues after advertisement

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

There have also been 86 recoveries in the last 24 hours and the new cases have raised the number of COVID-19 cases recorded since April to 2,200.

Stay with us for more details.



[Source: Fijian Government]



The checkpoint at Qauia settlement in Lami