18 new cases with no links to other cases

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
May 23, 2021 2:55 pm

The Ministry of Health has recorded 18 new cases since their last update last night with none having any links to the existing cases.

In a statement, the Health Ministry says there are 10 cases from two related families in Waila, four cases are from a household in Tacirua and two cases from a household in Muanikoso.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says they are early in the investigations into these new cases and currently, no link has been established with other cases.

Doctor Fong says of the remaining two cases, one is a contact of the Samabula cluster, and the second is an Extra Supermarket worker who tested positive on their final swab in quarantine.

In addition to an expanded Muanikoso screening zone, the Ministry of Health has established screening zones in Samabula, Waila and Tacirua, where they are now conducting intensive screening and testing.

The Permanent Secretary for Health says these latest cases involve a number of people who visited well-known shops, grocery stores and other commercial facilities in the area, which will make contact tracing and data they gain from the careFIJI app very important.

Fijians are again being urged to have the app installed and running on their phones, with Bluetooth turned on.

There has been one recovery, which means Fiji now has 86 active cases in Fiji, with 224 cases recorded in total since our first case in March 2020.

