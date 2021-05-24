18 more dead from COVID-19

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong confirms 12 deaths were reported from the Western Division and seven deaths were reported from the Central Division.

The first COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man from Lautoka. He presented to the Lautoka hospital in severe respiratory distress. He died four days after admission. He was not vaccinated.

The second deceased is a 79-year-old woman from Sigatoka. She was declared dead on arrival by the attending medical officer at the Sigatoka Sub-Divisional Hospital. This means that she died at home or on her way to the hospital. She was not vaccinated.

An 86-year-old man from Sigatoka was declared dead on arrival by the attending medical officer at the Sigatoka Sub-Divisional Hospital. He was not vaccinated.

The fourth COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man from Nadi. He presented to a medical facility in severe respiratory distress. His condition worsened in the medical facility and he died on the same day. He was not vaccinated.

A 75-year-old man from Lautoka was declared dead on arrival at the Lautoka Hospital. He was not vaccinated.

An 83-year-old woman from Lautoka was declared dead on arrival at the Lautoka Hospital. She was not vaccinated.

The seventh COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man from Lautoka declared dead on arrival at the Lautoka Hospital. He was not vaccinated.

The eighth is an 88-year-old man from Ba. He presented to the Ba Mission Hospital in respiratory distress and died two days after admission. He was not vaccinated.

A 49-year-old man from Nadi was declared dead on arrival at the Nadi Hospital. He was not vaccinated.

A 37-year-old woman from Nadi presented to Nadi hospital in severe respiratory distress. She was reported to have had symptoms of cough and shortness of breath for 5 days, and she had recently given birth. A medical team retrieved her and brought her to the Lautoka Hospital. She died five days after admission. She was not vaccinated.

The eleventh deceased is a 48-year-old man from Lautoka who presented to the Lautoka Hospital in severe respiratory distress. He died two days later. He was not vaccinated.

A 60-year-old woman from Dawasamu in Tailevu North presented to a medical facility in severe respiratory distress. She died on the same day. She was not vaccinated.

A 63-year-old man from Nakasi, Nausori died at home. He was not vaccinated.

A 70-year-old woman also from Nakasi presented to the CWM Hospital in severe respiratory distress and died 5 days after admission. She was not vaccinated.

The fifteenth death is a 68-year-old man from Nasinu who died at home. He was not vaccinated.

A 72-year-old woman from Nausori died at home. She was not vaccinated.

The seventeenth deceased is an 88-year-old woman from Naitasiri who died at home. She was not vaccinated.

The eighteenth COVID-19 death to report is an 81-year-old woman from Naitasiri who died at home. She was not vaccinated.

There have been 10 more deaths of COVID-19 positive patients but doctors have determined their deaths were caused by serious pre-existing medical conditions.

There have now been 317 deaths due to COVID-19, with 315 of these during the outbreak that started in April this year.

The 7 day rolling average of COVID-19 deaths per day is 7.

We also have recorded 168 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before contracting COVID-19.

There have been 603 new cases of COVID-19 for the 24 hour period that ended at 8am today.

223 cases are from the Western Division and 380 cases are from the Central Division.

There have been 293 new recoveries, which means there are now 24,420 active cases.

19,088 cases are in the Central Division and 5,332 in the West.

There have been 37,512 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021.

Fiji has recorded 37, 582 cases since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 12,677 recoveries.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard