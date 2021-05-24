17,996 children vaccinated

More than 17,000 students between the ages of 15 to 17-years have received the first dose of Moderna vaccine as of last Friday.

The Ministry of Health says the 15 to 17-year-old vaccination program will restart on Monday.

To date, 592,628 adults in Fiji have received their first dose of the vaccine and 454,474 have received their second doses.

Article continues after advertisement

Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong says based on the updated total population of 618,173 people aged 18 years and over, the revised vaccination coverage rates are 95.9% for adults who have received at least one dose, and 73.5% are now fully vaccinated nationwide.

Doctor Fong says since dose one is beyond 95%, a verification exercise for dose one is ongoing which may result in minor changes.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard