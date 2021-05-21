17 private practitioners to begin public service soon

Seventeen general practitioners have been shortlisted and will soon be providing services to the public free of charge.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted in parliament that this is part of the progress on the general practitioner’s partnership with the Ministry of Health in helping out with outpatient care during the COVID outbreak.

Sayed-Khaiyum says there were 24 applications sent in however not all got approval to provide services as there were delays in the form of responses from the respective GP’s.

Article continues after advertisement

“But some of them were ridiculously expensive. Some asked to be paid $50 per consultation, some wanted $40 some wanted a higher rate after 4.30pm. Some wanted different rates on weekends. So went with those who were a bit more reasonable.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says that they hope to send out the finalized contracts today

He confirms there are about six GP’s in Suva, one from Nausori, five from Nadi, one from Lautoka, three from Ba and one from Sigatoka who will be providing services to the public.