17 die from COVID-19 so far 

There are now a total of 17 deaths due to COVID-19, with 15 from the current outbreak that started in April.

One death is still under investigation to determine if it was caused by COVID-19.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says eight COVID-19 positive patients died from pre-existing non-COVID-19 related illnesses that they had been receiving treatment for at the CWM Hospital in Suva.

Article continues after advertisement

There are currently 21 COVID-19 patients with severe illness admitted at CWM Hospital.

There have been 26 new recoveries reported since the last update, which means that there are now 3027 active cases in isolation.

There have been 3, 726 cases during the outbreak that started in April.

The Ministry has recorded a total of 3, 832 cases in Fiji since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 779 recoveries.