166 average COVID cases per day

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
June 23, 2021 6:50 pm
Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong. [Source: Fijian Government]

Fiji’s seven-day rolling average for COVID-19 cases has reached 166 per day.

According to Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says total caseload has doubled over the past eight days with most of these cases located in densely populated areas.

Dr Fong says this means the worst of this outbreak is yet to come, however, it doesn’t mean we are helpless.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds they’re working hard to vaccinate people quickly and are confident that the day to achieve herd immunity will come but that cannot happen today, and it cannot happen by tomorrow.

Dr Fong goes on to say that until we have fully vaccinated the eligible adult population, full public compliance with health measures are critical.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

