161 new cases, no COVID-19 deaths reported

The Ministry of Health has recorded 161 new cases of COVID-19 for the 24 hour period that ended at 8am today.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says 101 cases are from the Western Division, 56 cases are from the Central Division while 4 cases are from the Eastern Division.

Dr Fong says there are no new COVID-19 deaths to report today.

He says as of 13 September, the national seven days rolling average of COVID-19 deaths per day is 1.4. The seven days rolling average for COVID-19 deaths per day in the Central Division is 0.9 and 0.6 in the Western Division.

He says there have been 10 new recoveries to report since the last update, which means that there are now 12,985 active cases.

1,230 of the active cases are in the Central Division, 11,445 active cases in the Western Division, 1 active case in the Northern Division (Macuata), and 309 active cases in the Eastern Division (all in Kadavu).

There are currently 107 COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital. 32 patients are admitted at the Lautoka Hospital while 75 are admitted at CWM hospital, St Giles, and Makoi.

Dr Fong says nine patients are considered to be in severe condition, and 3 are in critical condition.

The Permanent Secretary says to date, 586,737 adults in Fiji have received their first dose of the vaccine and 386,287 have received their second doses.

This means that 97.9% of the target population have received at least one dose and 65.8% are now fully vaccinated nationwide.

He adds with the relaxation of movement restrictions on Viti Levu, communities are reminded that the threat of community transmission is always real, and is higher with unregulated travel.

The Ministry of Health encourages people to continue to practice COVID safe measures at all times.