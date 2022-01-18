16 COVID deaths recorded

Sixteen people died from COVID-19 in the period between December 28th, 2021 and January 20th, this year.

Twelve of the reported deaths were in the Northern Division, with two in the Central and two in the West. All were at higher risk of severe disease due to their ages or underlying medical conditions.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says 14 of the people who died were not vaccinated, while two were fully vaccinated.

The first COVID-19 death to report is that of a 63-year-old female from the Northern Division who died at home on December 28, 2021.

The second COVID-19 death to report is of a 52-year-old male from the Northern Division who was admitted to Labasa Hospital on 10/01/22.

The third COVID-19 death to report is of a 71-year-old male from the Northern Division who died at home on 12/01/2022.

The fourth COVID-19 death to report is of a 73-year-old male from the Northern Division who died at home on 12/01/2022.

The fifth COVID-19 death to report is of a 71-year-old male from the Northern Division who died at home on 13/01/2022.

The sixth COVID-19 death to report is of an 83-year-old male from the Northern Division who died at home on 13/01/2022.

The seventh COVID-19 death to report is of a 63-year-old female from the Northern Division who died at home on 13/01/2022.

The eighth COVID-19 death to report is of a 73-year-old male from the Northern Division who died on arrival at Labasa Hospital on 14/01/2022.

The ninth COVID-19 death to report is of a 58-year-old male from the Northern Division who died on arrival at Labasa Hospital on 16/01/2022.

The tenth COVID-19 death to report is of a 67-year-old male from the Northern Division who died at home on 17/01/2022.

The eleventh COVID-19 death to report is of an 82-year-old male from the Central Division who died at home on 18/01/2022.

The twelfth COVID-19 death to report is of a 71-year-old male from the Central Division who died at home on 19/01/2022.

The thirteenth COVID-19 death to report is of a 57-year-old male from the Western Division who died on arrival at Lautoka Hospital Emergency on 19/01/2022.

The fourteenth COVID-19 death to report is of a 71-year-old male from the Western Division who died at home on 19/01/2022.

The fifteenth COVID-19 death to report is of an 81-year-old male from the Northern Division who died on arrival at Labasa Hospital on 19/01/2022.

The sixteenth COVID-19 death to report is of an 83-year-old male from the Northern Division who died at home on 20/01/2022.

Doctor Fong says 349 new cases were recorded since the last update on Wednesday. Of these cases, 130 new cases were recorded on Thursday and 219 new cases in the last 24 hours, ending at 8 am yesterday.

257 of these cases were in the Central Division; 67 cases in the Western Division; and 25 cases in the Northern Division.