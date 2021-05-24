15,000kg of medical supplies arrive in Fiji

Fiji’s ability to care for COVID-19 patients has received a critical boost.

With support from the United Nations World Food Programme and World Health Organization life-saving medical supplies have been delivered last Friday.

The WFP-managed Pacific Humanitarian Air Service transported more than 15,000 kilograms of medical cargo on behalf of WHO from Manila, Philippines, to Nadi.

[Source: Fiji Airports]

The supplies include 75 oxygen concentrators and accessories, 1000 pulse oximeters, 100,000 gowns and 100,000 N95 masks from WHO’s Regional emergency stockpile.

The supplies have been brought in at the request of Ministry of Health and will be used to treat COVID-19 patients, while ensuring the safety of frontline healthcare workers.



[Source: S. Adriaensens/WHO]

Support from Australia, the European Union and the United States made the flight possible.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says these donations will be put to immediate use to assist their frontline teams.

Director of WFP’s Pacific Multi-Country Office, Jo Pilgrim says with the spread of the Delta variant in Fiji, it is crucial now more than ever to

strengthen our collective response and support healthcare workers on the frontlines of this crisis.



[Source: Fiji Airports]