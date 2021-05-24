150 new COVID-19 infections, new cluster identified

Fiji recorded a new daily toll of COVID-19 infections with 150 cases registered in the last 24 hours ending 8am today.

The Ministry of Health says the majority of these cases are related to existing clusters or to localities where significant transmission has occurred.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong, says of the 150 cases, 117 are linked to known clusters.

One case each was recorded from the Nasinu Police Barracks, RFMF cluster, Public Rental Board, Vunimono cluster, Caubati, Max Value Supermarket and the Vunivivi cluster.

Dr Fong says other known cases recorded includes 18 that are linked to the Townhouse Hotel, 32 are from the CWM cluster, three cases from Freshet, seven cases from Navosai, nine from the Mineral Resources Department, nine from the Waila cluster, four from Muanikoso, two cases were recorded in Korovou and 26 cases were linked to the FPBS.

The Ministry also identified a new cluster at the Nasese Medical Centre, with one new case reported today, adding to the six cases already in this cluster.



[Source: Fiji Police]

Dr Fong says seven cases are primary contacts of other cases and this includes three cases from Charles Street in Toorak.

Two of the cases were presented to the FEMAT facility and are under investigation.

The Ministry says 23 cases which is made one from Salato Road, Tamavua, four from Duvula Road, Nadera, one from Bryce Street, Raiwaqa, one case from Sanpuran, Street in Nausori, one from Navuso, Nausori, a case from Anorogo Place in Davuilevu, five cases in Muana Village, Toga, Nausori, one from Naitalasese Bau Road, one from Matanimoli Road, four Totogo Police, two cases from Wainibokasi and one in Qauia, Lami are under investigation.

Investigation into the death of the 49-year-old at CWM Hospital reported yesterday is now complete.

Dr Fong says the patient’s doctors at CWM have determined that his death was a result of the severe non-COVID-19 pre-existing medical condition.

He was receiving treatment during his admission at the hospital.

There are now 1,311 active cases in isolation with 21 recoveries recorded as well.

The Ministry says Fiji has recorded 1,728 cases since this second wave started in April this year.

There have been 473 recoveries and six deaths due to COVID-19, four of which were recorded during this current outbreak.

A total of eight COVID-19 positive patients have died from pre-existing non-COVID-19 related illnesses.



