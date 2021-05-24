15-year-old among COVID fatalities

There have been 11 new COVID-19 deaths over a three day period between the 02nd and 05th of August.

Eight of the deaths were in the Central Division, and three deaths were from the Western Division.

The first COVID-19 death to report is a 15-year-old from Tavua.

She presented to a medical facility in respiratory distress and she was transferred to Lautoka Hospital.

Her family reported that she had a fever, cough and shortness of breath two days prior to presentation.

Clinical investigations revealed that she was positive for both leptospirosis and COVID-19.

Sadly, her condition worsened at the hospital and she died one day after admission (03/08/2021).

Her doctors have determined that she died from severe COVID-19 with leptospirosis.

Both diseases contributed to her death. She was not vaccinated against COVID-19; she was not in the target population of people 18 years and over that are eligible to receive the vaccine.

