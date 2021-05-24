15 COVID-19 patients in critical condition

There are currently 310 COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals around Viti Levu of which 15 are in critical condition.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says of these patients, 31 are considered to be in severe condition.

114 patients are admitted to the Lautoka Hospital, 38 patients are admitted at the FEMAT field hospital, and 158 admitted at CWM hospital, St Giles, and Makoi.

The Ministry of Health adds that of yesterday, 541,611 adults or 92.3 percent in Fiji have received their first dose of the vaccine and 228,799 or 39 percent have received their second doses.

Dr Fong says they are currently doing a mop up exercise of their first dose campaign, which will allow them to specifically target communities with low coverage.