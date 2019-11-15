15 arrested for COVID-19 restriction breach

Fifteen people were arrested over the last 24hours for breach of COVID-19 restrictions.

Of the 15 arrested five were juveniles.

The Western Division recorded 10 reports in total, six for breach of curfew, and four for breach of sporting activities.

Four juveniles aged 16 and 17 were arrested in Namaka for playing basketball.

The Southern Division recorded 5 reports of a breach of curfew and nil arrests for sporting activities.