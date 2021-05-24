Home

146 new cases and one death from COVID

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
September 15, 2021 9:50 pm

The Minsitry of Health has recorded 146 new cases of COVID-19 for the 24-hour period that ended at 8 am today.

Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong says 69 cases are from the Western Division, 68 cases are from the Central Division and 9 cases are from the Eastern Division.

Dr Fong says the lone COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old man from Suva who died at home.

Article continues after advertisement

He was not vaccinated.

The Permanent Secretary says there have been eight more deaths of positive patients classified as non-COVID deaths.

Dr Fong says there have been 217 new recoveries to report since the last update.

There are now 12,870 active cases.

1,328 active cases are in the Central Division, 11,226 active cases in the Western Division, two active cases in the Northern Division (Macuata), and 314 active cases in the Eastern Division (all in Kadavu).

The Ministry is reviewing and reconciling its active case database with recoveries and expects recovery numbers to intermittently change markedly as verifications are made.

There have been 49,320 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021. We have recorded a total of 49,390 cases in Fiji since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 35,605 recoveries.

There have now been 540 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 538 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

