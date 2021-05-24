Home

143 new COVID-19 infections recorded

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
September 11, 2021 9:02 am

The Health Ministry recorded 143 new COVID-19 cases for the 24-hour period that ended at 8 am yesterday.

76 cases are from the Western Division, 59 cases are from the Central, and 8 cases are from the East.

There is one new COVID-19 death.

Article continues after advertisement

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says the deceased is a 36-year-old man from Lautoka. 

He presented to the Lautoka Hospital in severe respiratory distress and died one day after admission.

Four more deaths of COVID-19 positive patients were recorded however, these have been classified as non-COVID deaths by their doctors.

There have now been 534 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji.

93 Fijians have recovered, which means there are now 13,407 active cases. 

There have been 48,645 cases during the outbreak that started in April this year. 

Fiji has recorded a total of 48,715 cases since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 34,411 recoveries.

There are currently 142 COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital.

60 patients are admitted at the Lautoka Hospital, seven patients are admitted at the FEMAT field hospital, and 75 are admitted at CWM hospital, St Giles, and Makoi.

13 patients are considered to be in severe condition, and five are critical.

 

 

