14 COVID patients in critical condition

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
August 13, 2021 4:25 am

There are currently 291 COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital.

72 are admitted to the Lautoka Hospital, 60 patients are admitted at the FEMAT field hospital, and 159 were admitted at CWM hospital, St Giles, and in Makoi.

67 patients are considered to be in severe condition, and 14 are in critical condition.

There have been 703 new recoveries reported since the last update, which means that there are now 23,981 active cases.

17,999 active cases are in the Central Division and 5,982 active cases in the Western Division.

There have been 38,742 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021.

We have recorded a total of 38,812 cases in Fiji since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 14,301 recoveries.

To date, no one in Fiji has died due to COVID-19 after they have been fully vaccinated.

