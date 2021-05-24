131 PHINS issued for failure to wear a face mask

Failure to wear face masks continue to top the list of Public Health Infringement Notices with 131 being issued between September 4th to September 6th.

Commissioner of Police, Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says 263 PHINS were issued within the three days.

Qiliho says 62 PHINS were issued for social gatherings and 58 for breach of curfew.

The Southern Division recorded the most PHINs issued followed by the West, East, Central and North.

The Commissioner of Police adds that other bookings included failure to wear a mask while traveling in a Public Service Vehicle, failure to comply with orders with regards to the consumption of liquor and kava and failure to comply with 50 percent passenger capacity in PSV’s.

Police is reiterating that Fiji is not out of the woods yet and people must not be complacent.