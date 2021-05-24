Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
131 PHINS issued for failure to wear a face mask|Fiji’s vaccination effort rated world-class: Feakes|Fiji records 12 COVID deaths, 128 new infections|Drowning of a suspected COVID-19 case worries Yaqeta villagers|Strict conditions for round two unemployment benefit|Village steps-up surveillance|No relaxation on restrictions|More villagers in Kadavu receive vaccine|COVID breaches will not deter health workers|More relaxations to assist businesses|Thirteen new COVID-19 cases in Naviti, Yasawa|Fiji likely to achieve vaccination target by November|Rukua village implements movement restriction|Hydroponic farm investment bodes well for family|COVID response in-state residence recognized|Funeral gathering increased to 20 persons|Education Minister acknowledges Indian Governments assistance|Vaccination lottery funded by the private sector|Commercial farmers welcomes new curfew time|Smoking decreases survival rate for COVID patients|No COVID death recorded|Nabouwalu case recovers|Early Father’s Day gift for 16 families in Naitasiri|Nabouwalu case recovers|Curfew to start from 8 tonight|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

131 PHINS issued for failure to wear a face mask

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
September 7, 2021 11:03 am

Failure to wear face masks continue to top the list of Public Health Infringement Notices with 131 being issued between September 4th to September 6th.

Commissioner of Police, Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says 263 PHINS were issued within the three days.

Qiliho says 62 PHINS were issued for social gatherings and 58 for breach of curfew.

Article continues after advertisement

The Southern Division recorded the most PHINs issued followed by the West, East, Central and North.

The Commissioner of Police adds that other bookings included failure to wear a mask while traveling in a Public Service Vehicle, failure to comply with orders with regards to the consumption of liquor and kava and failure to comply with 50 percent passenger capacity in PSV’s.

Police is reiterating that Fiji is not out of the woods yet and people must not be complacent.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.