130 FSC staff on four months unpaid leave

130 employees of the Fiji Sugar Corporation have been sent on four months unpaid leave as COVID-19 takes a toll on the sugar industry.

FSC Chief Executive Graham Clark has announced a response plan which he says will ensure continuity and sustainability.

Pay cuts ranging from a minimum of 15% for executive management, 7.5% for staff officers and five percent for all non-staff employees have also been implemented with immediate effect.

Clark says administration and support roles have been reviewed and 130 employees across all operations will take unpaid leave for an initial term of four months.

Expiring contracts and retirement policies will also be implemented as they fall due.

Other measures include buying essential items only, tighter control and reduction of maintenance spending, and scaling back services and contracted activities.

Clark says the FSC is exposed to both the global and local impacts of the pandemic and they’ve had to make some hard decisions.

He adds actions have been taken to ensure they can start the 2020 crushing season in June as planned, with minimum impact on farmers.

