COVID-19

130 close contacts of patient nine

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
April 6, 2020 3:03 pm
Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete.

130 people had to be tracked down by COVID-19 contact teams in the Northern Division due to the movement of patient nine, a 54-year-old from Labasa.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete confirms the patient is believed to have come into contact with these individuals on his travel to the North.

“The patient in the North that began the cluster, went across on a boat. There were about 130 individuals that our people had to find. Majority of them were in the Macuata area, some were in Cakaudrove and also in Taveuni”.

Article continues after advertisement

The Minister says most have been found by the contact tracing teams with the handful of others expected to be found by this evening.

Patient nine is believed to have infected five other immediate family members.

