13 new COVID cases in the two days

Fiji has recorded 13 new cases of COVID in the last three days.

Of these cases, five new COVID cases were recorded on Monday, no new case was recorded Tuesday and eight new cases in the last 24 hours ending at 8 am yesterday.

Of the 13 COVID-19 cases recorded, eight cases were recorded in the Central Division; four cases were recorded in the Western Division, one case was recorded in the Northern Division, and no new cases were recorded in the Eastern Division.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong has again stressed that the risk of resurgence will be to the unvaccinated, those with waning immunity, and those who have not had a vaccine booster dose.

Dr. Fong has also highlighted that they expect decreasing immunity from the two doses of vaccines as well as decreasing post-infection acquired immunity over time.

“Because the two doses had an immunity level for up to six months and then it started decreasing, and likewise anybody who had a natural infection- the immunity levels were good for at least three to six months depending on various circumstances and then it starts declining. It is the one reason why everybody is going for the booster dose because the booster does makes the immunity last longer.”

As of yesterday, a total of 114,924 individuals have so far received booster doses.

Dr. Fong says while Fijians have been advised to obtain their booster dose after at least 5 months from their second COVID-19 vaccine dose, the Health Ministry will shortly be advising a shorter interval period in recognition of the risk of disease surge.

He adds that the current booster program has been slowed down by slower uptake and deployment challenges relating to the need to deal with the current surge of leptospirosis, typhoid, dengue fever, and influenza we are facing Fiji-wide.