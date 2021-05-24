13 new COVID-19 deaths

The Ministry of Health recorded 13 COVID-19 deaths of which six were in the Central Division and seven from the West.

Head of Health Protection, Dr Aalisha Sahukhan says the first COVID-19 death was a 41-year-old man from Sigatoka who presented to the Sigatoka hospital in severe respiratory distress.

Dr Sahukhan says the deceased’s family reported that the victim had being coughing, had a fever and shortness of breath for at least six days before he was taken to hospital.

The man was then taken to the Lautoka hospital on the same day where he tested positive for COVID-19.

He had received both jabs, however, he was infected before receiving his second jab.

The second COVID death was an 86-year-old woman from Tamavua who presented to CWM hospital in severe respiratory distress and tested positive for COVID-19.

She received her first jab in late May and got her second dose on the 26th of July.

Dr Sahukhan says the victim got sick less than two weeks after receiving the second dose and she was not fully vaccinated when she got infected with the virus.

The third death was a 25-year-old woman from Lautoka who presented to the Lautoka hospital in severe respiratory distress.

Her family reported that she had a cough, shortness of breath and was at home for at least one week before visiting the hospital.

She had her first dose of the vaccine in early June and received her second dose on the 30th of July.

The fourth death was a 34-year-old man from Lami who presented to the FEMAT hospital in respiratory distress and he died on the same day of admission.

He was not vaccinated.

The fifth death was an 88-year-old woman from Lami who died at home. She was not fully vaccinated

The sixth COVID death was an 88-year-old man from Ba who presented to the Ba Mission hospital in severe respiratory distress.

He was not vaccinated.

The seventh COVID-19 death was an 86-year-old woman from Ba.

She was declared dead on arrival by the attending medical officer at the Ba Mission Hospital.

She was not vaccinated.

The eighth COVID-19 death was a 60-year-old woman from Ba.

She was also declared dead on arrival by the attending medical officer at the Ba Mission Hospital.

She was not vaccinated.

The ninth COVID-19 death was an 82-year-old man from Sigatoka.

He was declared dead on arrival by the attending medical officer at the Sigatoka Sub-Divisional Hospital.

He was not vaccinated.

The tenth COVID-19 death was an 84-year-old man from Sigatoka.

He was declared dead on arrival by the attending medical officer at the

Sigatoka Sub-Divisional Hospital on. He was not vaccinated.

The eleventh COVID-19 death to report was a 56-year-old man from Nasinu who died at home.

He was not vaccinated.

The twelfth COVID-19 death was a 57-year-old man from Nasinu who died at home and was not vaccinated.

The thirteenth COVID-19 death was a 77-year-old man from Nausori.

He presented to the CWM hospital in severe respiratory distress.

He was not vaccinated.

