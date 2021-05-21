Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
13 new cases take daily tally to 35|22 new cases annouced with majority at CWM|CWM Hospital data evaluation continues|Ministry continues with aggressive screening|Ministry to expedite the process: Dr Tudravu|FNU takes action against staff|$5m hotel bill for health bubble|Pregnant mothers to visit the nearest health centre|Frontliners are not super spreaders: PM|PM commends Turaga ni Koro|More households involved in agricultural activities|Families receive grocery packs|Fijians continue to turn up for vaccination drive|$50 assistance starts today|FIU investigated $127m suspected tainted funds|Housing Authority extends COVID-19 relief package assistance|16 juveniles charged with serious crimes in May|Hospital staff transferred to quarantine facility|People still swimming and trekking to move areas|Police complaint filed against vaccination|Fiji fighting Delta Plus variant|No bus service on Sunday in containment areas|17 private practitioners to begin public service soon|More than one person can apply|Tumbled truck lands driver in hospital|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

13 new cases take daily tally to 35

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
June 2, 2021 9:46 pm

13 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed this evening in addition to the 22 cases announced earlier.

All the new cases are from existing clusters including seven from the Queen Elizabeth Barracks in Nabua, three from the CWM Hospital and three from the Nawaka, Nadi cluster.

Fourteen patients have recovered, which means there are now 323 active cases. There have been 438 cases since this outbreak started in April 2021.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji has had 508 cases in total since our first case was reported in March 2020, with 181 recoveries and 4 deaths.

70,807 COVID-19 laboratory tests have been conducted since this outbreak started in April, with 113,668 conducted in total since testing started in early 2020. This does not yet include the 11,000 samples recently tested in Australia.

2198 samples are reported to have been tested yesterday. This daily test total does not yet include tests counts from the laboratories at Nadi and Tamavua Twomey Hospitals so it is expected to increase.

The daily average of testing over the last 7 days is 2508 tests per day. At the national level, an average of 2.8 tests per 1000 population were conducted daily over the last 7 days. The 7-day average daily test positivity is 1.3%.


CWMH Men’s COVID-19 Isolation Facility completed [Source: RFMF]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.