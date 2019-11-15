13 arrests made for breach of curfew

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho highlighted that there were 13 arrests recorded from last night till 4 this morning for breach of curfew.

Qiliho says the Southern Division recorded eight of the arrests adding that the Central Division recorded two cases whereby two regional students were found drunk and out in the capital city.

When questioned by Police for their reasons for being out during curfew hours, the two informed Police that they were wanting to buy more liquor.

The Western Division recorded three cases.

The Police Commissioner says they hope that everyone will keep in mind the curfew hours from 11pm to 4am as we head into the weekend.

Qiliho has also stressed that this is the period in which Police record a high number of arrests and is urging everyone to plan their movements and activities well in advance to avoid being caught during curfew hours.