13 arrested for contact sport

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
June 19, 2021 9:54 am

Thirteen people were arrested over the last 24 hours for contact sports.

They are part of the 41 cases recorded for breach of health restrictions and curfew orders.

The Southern Division recorded 22 cases of which seven people were found playing rugby at Pacific Harbor.

Six other cases of contact sports were recorded at Vatusekiyasawa village ground in the Western Division.

Seven cases related to kava consumption were recorded at Nakorovou village in Serua.

Eight cases of intoxication were recorded at Valelevu, Maunikoso, and Vakabalea in Navua respectively.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu, says of the 17 cases recorded in the Western Division, eleven were found drunk and loitering in the Ba and Lautoka area.

The lone case recorded in the Northern Division involved a 21-year-old man who was found drunk along Tuatua in Labasa while the Eastern Division also recorded a case whereby a 36-year-old man was found walking along the Serea road during curfew hours.

