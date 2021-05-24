129 PHINS issued, 40 for curfew breach

40 reports for breach of curfew were recorded in the last two days.

Of these, 20 cases were from the Southern Division.

These breaches were among the 129 public health infringement notices that were issued over a 48-hour-period.

85 were issued for failing to wear a mask in a public place.

77 in the Southern Division, four in the East, and four in the West.

Failure to wear a mask in a Public Service Vehicle accounted for four reports.

The majority of bookings made for failure to wear a mask were as a result of negligence and disobedience.

Fijians are being reminded to comply with COVID-safe measures at all times.