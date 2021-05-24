128 positive cases among Fiji Police Force

The Fiji Police Force has managed to continue its function and operation despite 672 personnel having been infected by COVID-19.

Minister for Defence and National Security Inia Seruiratu says 544 have recovered, however, there are few cases currently in home isolation.

He adds that around 128 active cases are still in the force.

“We are in an exposed environment. But I also wish to say that because the members of the force were affected, most of them had their family members affected as well which is logical. And of course, it’s consistent with the other cases as well.”



Minister for Defence and National Security Inia Seruiratu [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

Seruiratu says because of the extra responsibilities, the force has had to relook at the way they do things and the need for them to work smarter.

The Minister says the force plays a vital role in controlling movement.

