Three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand

RNZ
March 17, 2020 12:53 pm

There are three new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in New Zealand, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has confirmed.

Dr Bloomfield is providing the latest update on the Ministry of Health’s response to Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak in New Zealand.

Dr Bloomfield said all three new cases are associated with returning from international travel.

Two of the cases are in Wellington and one is in Dunedin.

The man in Dunedin is in his 40s and began to show symptoms five days after returning from Germany. Two of his family members, who have Covid-19 symptoms, are in self isolation.

