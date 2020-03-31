PM wants more action from all retailers

With Fiji now having 18 cases of the deadly COVID-19 cases, the Government is calling on retailers to take a more proactive role.

In its continuing effort to curb the spread of the disease, social gatherings are still banned, and the 8pm to 5am curfew remains in effect.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says apart from this, last weekend saw reports across the country of blatant violations of the physical distancing directives.

He says too many Fijians are still behaving as if the virus isn’t among us.

“Supermarkets, retailers, and shops should have hand sanitizer available and prominent signage instructing physical distancing. Children should not be out and about, they must stay home, as should the elderly.”

Bainimarama says the possibility of a 24-hour curfew is not off the table and the power to avoid that drastic alternative rests with every Fijian.

