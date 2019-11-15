Home

COVID-19

Man tests positive of COVID-19 after Fiji departure, MOH doing contact tracing

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
March 30, 2020 5:27 pm
The Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqanibete

The Ministry of Health is now trying to trace whether anyone in Fiji had come into contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 in New Zealand.

This after the man, who had travel history to Fiji, developed symptoms two days after arriving back into New Zealand.

The Health Minister Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says they are not sure whether the New Zealand national contracted the deadly disease in Fiji or New Zealand.

“We need to diligently trace back his movement in Fiji to see if there is any possibility, he contracted the disease here as this will confirm our broader containment efforts.”

Doctor Waqainabete says it takes two to 14 days for symptoms developed and are now tracking back to see whether he contracted disease in Fiji.

Health officials have tracked back that the man was at the following places while in Fiji:

March 11-13: Plantation Island Resort and return ferry to Denarau and Cloud Nine floating platform
15th March: Morning Duadua Resort and Lunch time Tanoa Hotel Rakiraki.

Anyone with symptoms are to contact the Health Ministry immediately.

Doctor Waqainabete says they have also made contact with the relatives and individual he stayed with been self-quarantine since the man left Fiji on March 19th.

He says they are all well with no symptoms and will remain in compulsory self-quarantine.

It has also been established that the man had been in touch with 14 other contacts all of whom are well and in compulsory self-quarantine.

“This case in New Zealand should be a wakeup call for everyone. There is a real chance this individual could have picked up the virus while he was here in Fiji, so even though we have not recorded a new case in Fiji for the last five days, we must act as if anyone, anywhere could be carrier of the coronavirus.”

Fiji currently has five confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Click here for more on COVID-19

