Labasa businesses feel the effects of COVID-19

Several businesses in Labasa have closed down after not receiving enough customers.

One of the shops, Roop Milan closed operations from yesterday notifying its customers that they will remain close until further notice.

Director Khitan Kumar says business has been very bad compared to the same period last year and this is attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kumar told FBC News, although there has been no confirmed cases in Vanua Levu, restrictions put in place has seen little to no customers coming to their shop.

Other businesses are also feeling the brunt of the restrictions put in place.

Paddy’s Market Cashier Sharika Lata says they have had very little customers in the past week as people are mostly concentrating on stocking up food supplies.

In-Fashion Director Apul Ghandi says February and March are usually their slack months but compared to last year, business has been very low.

Labasa Chamber of Commerce president Satish Kumar says although no COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the Northern Division, businesses have been badly affected.

“Definitely the closure of shops will increase for weeks to come because not many people are coming to town and business is really down so, sometimes it’s very hard for them to pay wages.”

Kumar adds sales is only going well for supermarkets and pharmacies..