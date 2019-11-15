Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Fiji’s COVID-19 cases remain five|Businesses discuss movement in light of curfew|Northern community takes measure against COVID-19|Labasa businesses feel the effects of COVID-19|No hidden agenda in COVID-19 Response Budget|NFP Leader says Response Budget disappointing|Woman to be questioned for alleged disobedience of lawful order|Incentives will assist businesses says Trade Minister|32 Fever Clinics operational across the country|COVID-19 Response Budget passed|Supermarket wants 200 staff from tourism sector|FNPF to roll out assistance from next week|Nationwide curfew in effect from Monday|Health Minister takes a swipe at Opposition|Australian PM throws support behind Pacific’s COVID-19 fight|Police officer bailed after breaching lockdown restrictions|Bainimarama urges parliamentarians to put Fijians first|COVID-19 response budget not related to pandemic says Rabuka|Health Minister welcomes increase in budget|All passenger travels to outer islands to cease|Fiji Airways Narita recovery flights rescheduled|MP and doctor remain in custody, questioning continues|No new COVID-19 cases|Coronavirus: 85 new cases in New Zealand|Police get $700k top up|
Fiji Stories World Stories

COVID-19

Labasa businesses feel the effects of COVID-19

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
March 28, 2020 10:23 am
Several businesses in Labasa have closed down after not receiving enough customers.

Several businesses in Labasa have closed down after not receiving enough customers.

One of the shops, Roop Milan closed operations from yesterday notifying its customers that they will remain close until further notice.

Director Khitan Kumar says business has been very bad compared to the same period last year and this is attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement

Kumar told FBC News, although there has been no confirmed cases in Vanua Levu, restrictions put in place has seen little to no customers coming to their shop.

Other businesses are also feeling the brunt of the restrictions put in place.

Paddy’s Market Cashier Sharika Lata says they have had very little customers in the past week as people are mostly concentrating on stocking up food supplies.

In-Fashion Director Apul Ghandi says February and March are usually their slack months but compared to last year, business has been very low.

Labasa Chamber of Commerce president Satish Kumar says although no COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the Northern Division, businesses have been badly affected.

“Definitely the closure of shops will increase for weeks to come because not many people are coming to town and business is really down so, sometimes it’s very hard for them to pay wages.”

Kumar adds sales is only going well for supermarkets and pharmacies..

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.