Digicel takes leading role in news dissemination

As the country fights the impact of the deadly COVID-19, telecommunication provider Digicel Fiji has taken a leading role in news dissemination.

With the changing of its network name to Digicel – Stay Safe, you can also access news websites such as FBC News free of charge on the network.

Digicel says the name change reinforces the government’s efforts in helping Fiji battle Covid-19 and also reminds customers to stay safe in this challenging times.

The company says all Digicel mobile phones in Fiji are programmed to show this change but there are some that may not depending on the type of phone.

The company has also given free access to the below sites on its Unwired service: