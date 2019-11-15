Nadi quarantine for 21 Fijians arriving from Australia

The same quarantine procedures will apply to twenty-one Fijians inbound on Virgin Airways flight (F70/VHNKQ) from Brisbane, Australia.

The flight that will arrive at 3pm at the Nadi International Airport also has a cargo containing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other equipment.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says any passengers showing symptoms of COVID-19 on arrival will be transferred to an isolation facility.

He says the Ministry with relevant government agencies will place all passengers without symptoms from this flight under a strict 14-day quarantine period at designated sites near the Nadi International Airport.

They will be assessed and monitored daily by a medical team.

Dr Waqainabete says during their time in quarantine, the passengers will not be permitted to leave their rooms and meals will be delivered by room service. They will not receive any visitors.

Staff at the designated sites have received training on COVID-19 prevention and will be provided with appropriate PPE. Measures have been taken to ensure there will be minimal interaction between the passengers and site staff.

The same measures will be applied to passengers who are expected on a flight from New Zealand tomorrow (29 March 2020).

The Minister says there are currently five cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Fiji and the Government will advise the public as soon as possible should this change.