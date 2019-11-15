23 arrested for breaching curfew

Twenty-three arrests were made in the last 48 hours in relation to the breach of curfew restriction.

This also includes the three men who were arrested in Raiwaqa for throwing beer bottles at a Police vehicle and officers.

Thirteen arrests were made in the Southern Division on Saturday night of which twelve were found drunk while a 48-year-old man was found loitering along Ratu Mara road area in Nabua.

A 38-year-old man who was found drunk in Narere failed to comply with the curfew restriction and was arrested in the last 24 hours

The Western Division recorded three cases in the last 48 hours where all individuals were found drunk including a 48-year-old man who was also involved in an attempted break-in at Tavua.

In the Eastern Division, six people were arrested in the last 48 hours and all were found drunk including three men in their 20’s from the nearby villagers who were found loitering and drunk on the Rewa Bridge.