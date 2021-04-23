Fiji has recorded 12 new cases of COVID-19 which is classified as a local transmission.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong, says the first case is a soldier working at the border quarantine facility and was the roommate of case 73.

The new case does not pose a risk of transmission to the public as he has been in the government quarantine facility since April 18th.

Dr Fong says four of the new cases are the contacts of the hotel maid.

“Four tested negative when they entered quarantine but now have tested positive. This also indicated that they were not infectious while in the community”.

He adds seven new cases are all close household contacts of the Makoi woman announced yesterday.

The Makoi case has been classified as a local transmission.