COVID-19
11-year-old amongst new confirmed COVID-19 cases
April 4, 2020 4:12 pm
The five new cases of COVID-19 include an 11-year-old.
She is the daughter of patients six and seven in Nabua, Suva who were confirmed positive earlier in the week.
A 54-year-old man of Labasa who is believed to be the transmitter of the disease for patients 6 and 7 has also tested positive and is in isolation.
It is believed he may have infected another family member as well.
The other patient is a 39-year old female of Natowaqa in Lautoka.
She is a close contact of patient five.
A 20-year old from Nadovi Nadi with travel history to Auckland, New Zealand also tested positive two days ago.
This brings total COVID-19 cases in Fiji to 12.
