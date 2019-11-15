11-year-old amongst new confirmed COVID-19 cases

The five new cases of COVID-19 include an 11-year-old.

She is the daughter of patients six and seven in Nabua, Suva who were confirmed positive earlier in the week.

A 54-year-old man of Labasa who is believed to be the transmitter of the disease for patients 6 and 7 has also tested positive and is in isolation.

It is believed he may have infected another family member as well.

The other patient is a 39-year old female of Natowaqa in Lautoka.

She is a close contact of patient five.

A 20-year old from Nadovi Nadi with travel history to Auckland, New Zealand also tested positive two days ago.

This brings total COVID-19 cases in Fiji to 12.

