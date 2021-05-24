113 deaths in total now as fatalities continue to rise

Fiji recorded 784 new COVID-19 infections in the 24-hour period ending 8am today with 15 COVID-19 deaths reported

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says there were seven more deaths of COVID-19 positive patients recorded as well and their deaths have been classified as non-COVID deaths by doctors.

Dr Fong says of the 113 deaths recorded so far, 111 were recorded during this current outbreak since it began in April this year.

The first COVID-19 death is a 65-year-old woman from Laucala Beach.

She presented to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital with severe respiratory distress.

She passed away seven days after admission and she had not received her second dose of the vaccine.

Dr Fong adds that the second COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old man from Valelevu who died at home.

He was not vaccinated.

The third COVID-19 death reported is a 47-year-old man from Lami who passed away at home and he was not vaccinated as well.

Another death is a 67-year-old woman from Nasinu who was not vaccinated.

She died at home at home and her family reported that she was unwell with COVID-19 symptoms for one week prior.

She was also not vaccinated.

The fifth COVID-19 death reported by the Ministry is a 51-year-old man from Colo-i-Suva who was not vaccinated.

The man died at home as well.

The sixth COVID-19 death to report is a 40-year-old man from Lami who presented to the FEMAT field hospital with respiratory distress.

The man was not vaccinated at he died six days after admission.

The seventh COVID-19 death to report is a 72-year-old man from Nabua.

He presented to a medical facility in severe respiratory distress.

He was retrieved by a medical team to the CWM hospital.

He was also not vaccinated.

The eighth COVID-19 death is a 65-year-old man from Suva who died at home.

The man was not vaccinated either.

The ninth COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old woman from Samabula.

She presented to the CWM Hospital emergency department in severe respiratory distress and passed away at the hospital on the same day.

She was not vaccinated.

The tenth COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old man from Delainivesi who died at home. The man was not vaccinated.

The eleventh COVID-19 death to report is a 79-year-old woman from Cunningham who died at home. She was not fully vaccinated.

The twelfth COVID-19 death to report is a 73-year-old woman from Suva.

She presented to the FEMAT field hospital in severe respiratory distress and passed away at the hospital one day later. The woman was not vaccinated.

The thirteenth COVID-19 death to report is an 83-year-old man from Nasese.

The man presented to the FEMAT field hospital in severe respiratory distress before passing aware four days after admission. He was not vaccinated.

The fourteenth COVID-19 death to report is a 65-year-old man from Suva.

He presented to the CWM hospital in severe respiratory distress.

He died in hospital and he was not vaccinated.

The fifteenth COVID-19 death is a 50-year-old woman from Dakuibeqa.

She presented to the CWM hospital in severe respiratory distress and she died in hospital. She was not vaccinated as well.

The Permanent Secretary says they have also recorded 48 COVID-19 patient who died from serious medical conditions they had before they contract COVID-19.

Dr Fong adds that there have been 125 new recoveries reported since the last update, which means that there are now 14,247 active cases.

There have been 18,228 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021.

Fiji has recorded a total of 18,298 cases in Fiji since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 3,890 recoveries.

The Ministry is currently investigating 17 more deaths.

